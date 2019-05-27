A teen boy is recovering after he was struck by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his North Philadelphia home Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was inside his bedroom on the 800 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 4 p.m. when a bullet went through a wall and struck him in the left calf.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Police don't believe the teen was the intended target.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.