White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said President Donald Trump didn’t watch the Stormy Daniels interview that aired Sunday night on “60 Minutes.”

Fresh off Stormy Daniels' nationally televised interview about her relationship with President Donald Trump, a Philadelphia area strip club has announced that the adult film star and exotic dancer is coming to Philadelphia.

The adult film star who is making headlines after claiming to have had sex with Trump before he became president will be appearing at three Club Risque locations in November, the strip club announced on its website.

Daniels will appear at Club Risque’s Northeast Philly location on Thursday, Nov. 8 (one show); at Club Risque along Columbus Boulevard in South Philly (two shows) on Friday, Nov. 9 and at Club Risque in Bristol, Bucks County (two shows) on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Club Risque didn’t reveal further details about the appearance and referred NBC10’s requests for comment Tuesday to a media relations worker, who was unavailable.

The adult film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, spoke March 26 to "60 Minutes" about her alleged 2006 affair with the president. She said she was threatened to stay quiet and paid $130,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement just days before the 2016 election.

Trump, through his representatives, has denied the allegations.