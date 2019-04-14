Storm to Bring Downpours, Flooding and Damaging Winds

The majority of the Philadelphia region is waking up to foggy conditions Sunday. It will be a humid and cloudy day that will reach the high 60s to low 70s and remain mostly dry, but by the evening, conditions change and rain will start to fall. A First Alert will be in effect between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday as severe thunderstorms roll in, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain that could trigger flooding. (Published Sunday, April 14, 2019)

A powerful storm system is moving into the Philadelphia region, bringing with it a chance of thunderstorms, damaging winds, heavy rain that could trigger flooding and even a possible isolated tornado.

Though areas closer to the Jersey Shore might not feel as much of an impact, the storm will still pose problems for most of Greater Philadelphia. As a result, a First Alert will be in effect for all neighborhoods Monday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Photo credit: NBC10

Timing:

Some scattered thunderstorms could begin as early as around 10 p.m. Sunday, but the brunt of the system is expected to hit early Monday morning.

Western areas like Berks County will be first impacted by the storm, getting the "main event" between 1 and 3 a.m. The line of storms is expected to pass Philadelphia between 4 and 6 a.m., which may impact the earliest commuters.

It will finally start moving off the Shore between 5 and 7 a.m.

Things should start drying out around 8 a.m. From there, temperatures will drop from the upper 60s to the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Top Threats:

Flooding -- We could be getting half an inch or more of rain, which will increase the threat of localized flooding, especially for low-lying roads. Northern neighborhoods, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Pennsylvania Suburbs are most likely to see the highest rainfall totals.

-- We could be getting half an inch or more of rain, which will increase the threat of localized flooding, especially for low-lying roads. Northern neighborhoods, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Pennsylvania Suburbs are most likely to see the highest rainfall totals. Damaging Winds -- There's a high change of damaging winds starting at the beginning of the storm. They'll continue after it passes, reaching 35 to 45 mph by Monday afternoon. The gusts could potentially fell some weakened trees.

-- There's a high change of damaging winds starting at the beginning of the storm. They'll continue after it passes, reaching 35 to 45 mph by Monday afternoon. The gusts could potentially fell some weakened trees. Lighting -- The likelihood of lighting will be moderate to high.

-- The likelihood of lighting will be moderate to high. Isolated Tornados and Hail -- The likelihood of these is small, but still there. The areas most in danger of getting a tornado are to the west of the Philadelphia region.

Safety Tips: