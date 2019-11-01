Thursday’s late-night storm forced people out of their Glen Mills homes in the middle of the night due to strong winds and heavy rain. Residents are being assisted by American Red Cross while they wonder if it was a tornado that hit.

What to Know Schools are closed and SEPTA lines are suspended due to power outages.

The storms roared through the Pennsylvania suburbs and Philadelphia late on Halloween night into Friday morning.

Give yourself extra time to get where you need to go Friday morning.

Severe storms packing tornado threats swept through Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs late Thursday night into early Friday morning leaving behind damage, power outages and commuter delays.

As we learn more about damage and outages, we will update you on this page.

Hard Hit by the Storms

Glen Mills, Delaware County; Ambler, Montgomery County; and Warminster, Bucks County; were particularly hard hit.

Storm Rips Through Hamilton Township

This viewer video shows a storm moving through Hamilton Township, Mercer County, New Jersey. A Tornado Warning was issued for Hamilton Township but expired shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday. (Published Friday, Oct. 1, 2019)

At least one family in the Glen Mills area hid in the basement as storms damaged their home. Around a dozen homes in the Chelsea Court neighborhood were damaged, some had walls torn off. The American Red Cross set up a shelter to help displaced residents.

"Significant damage from either straight-line winds or a tornado," Timothy Boyce with Delco Emergency Management said.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said they are "way behind on gathering reports." They asked that people share damage reports with them on social media.

SEPTA Lines Suspended

Wire problems led to the suspension of the entire Warminster Regional Rail line, SEPTA said. The Lansdale/Doylestown line was initially entirely suspended before the transit agency reduced the suspension to between Doylestown and Colmar. They hope to have the line up and moving by noon.

Storms Stop SEPTA Trains

SEPTA is dealing with wire problems on its Warminster and Lansdale/Doylestown lines Friday. The Norristown High Speed Line is also suspended between Norristown and Radnor stations. (Published 13 minutes ago)

The Norristown High Speed Line is suspended between Radnor Station and Norristown Transportation Center until further notice.

Expect other delays and overcrowded conditions on train, bus and trolley lines that are running, SEPTA said.

Schools Closed

Germantown Academy, Upper Dublin School District and the Wissahickon School District in Montgomery County are all closed. CB West, CB South and Bridge Valley schools in the Central Bucks School District are also closed.

First Alert Weather Power Outages Close Schools

The Hatboro-Horsham School District in Montgomery County is opening schools two hours late due to power outages and road closures.

Temple University's Ambler Campus is closed Friday due to the "widespread power outage" in the area.

Other schools in the area could still close or open late as the morning progresses.

Power Outages

Around 6 a.m. Friday there were about 107,000 PECO customers without power.

Give Yourself Extra Time

Downed limbs, more people on the roads due to SEPTA suspensions and power problems could lead to a longer Friday morning commute. Please give yourself some extra time.

Cold Temps Remain for the Weekend

The gusty winds from the Halloween system swept the clouds and storms out of the area early Friday morning and bring in much chillier air.

First Alert Weather Storms Bring Tornado Warnings, Outages and Storm Damage

The highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 50s. Lows in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania suburbs and interior South Jersey could drop to below freezing during the weekend mornings.