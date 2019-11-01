What to Know
Schools are closed and SEPTA lines are suspended due to power outages.
The storms roared through the Pennsylvania suburbs and Philadelphia late on Halloween night into Friday morning.
Give yourself extra time to get where you need to go Friday morning.
Severe storms packing tornado threats swept through Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs late Thursday night into early Friday morning leaving behind damage, power outages and commuter delays.
As we learn more about damage and outages, we will update you on this page.
Hard Hit by the Storms
Glen Mills, Delaware County; Ambler, Montgomery County; and Warminster, Bucks County; were particularly hard hit.
At least one family in the Glen Mills area hid in the basement as storms damaged their home. Around a dozen homes in the Chelsea Court neighborhood were damaged, some had walls torn off. The American Red Cross set up a shelter to help displaced residents.
"Significant damage from either straight-line winds or a tornado," Timothy Boyce with Delco Emergency Management said.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said they are "way behind on gathering reports." They asked that people share damage reports with them on social media.
SEPTA Lines Suspended
Wire problems led to the suspension of the entire Warminster Regional Rail line, SEPTA said. The Lansdale/Doylestown line was initially entirely suspended before the transit agency reduced the suspension to between Doylestown and Colmar. They hope to have the line up and moving by noon.
The Norristown High Speed Line is suspended between Radnor Station and Norristown Transportation Center until further notice.
Expect other delays and overcrowded conditions on train, bus and trolley lines that are running, SEPTA said.
Schools Closed
Germantown Academy, Upper Dublin School District and the Wissahickon School District in Montgomery County are all closed. CB West, CB South and Bridge Valley schools in the Central Bucks School District are also closed.
First Alert WeatherPower Outages Close Schools
The Hatboro-Horsham School District in Montgomery County is opening schools two hours late due to power outages and road closures.
Temple University's Ambler Campus is closed Friday due to the "widespread power outage" in the area.
Other schools in the area could still close or open late as the morning progresses.
Power Outages
Around 6 a.m. Friday there were about 107,000 PECO customers without power.
Give Yourself Extra Time
Downed limbs, more people on the roads due to SEPTA suspensions and power problems could lead to a longer Friday morning commute. Please give yourself some extra time.
Cold Temps Remain for the Weekend
The gusty winds from the Halloween system swept the clouds and storms out of the area early Friday morning and bring in much chillier air.
First Alert WeatherStorms Bring Tornado Warnings, Outages and Storm Damage
The highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 50s. Lows in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania suburbs and interior South Jersey could drop to below freezing during the weekend mornings.