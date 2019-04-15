Severe Storms Leave Damage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Severe Storms Leave Damage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

By Dan Stamm

9 PHOTOS

3 minutes ago

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
A line of severe storms roared through early Monday morning leaving behind a path of destruction, including downed trees and power lines and roofs torn off. Laurel, Delaware, was particularity hard hit. NBC10 is surveying damage around the region.
More Photo Galleries
Dressed to Impress: Coachella Outfits Spotted at Weekend One
Coachella Day 2 With Kenny G, CHON, Hippos and More
Connect With Us
AdChoices