Guys Swipe Philly Newspaper Truck, Ditch It Miles Away

A pair of guys apparently swiped a newspaper truck from Northeast Philadelphia and took it for a miles-long joyride.

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Daily News truck was parked outside Al's Corner Deli and Catering Services at Torresdale Avenue and Rhawn Street in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood around 4 a.m. Friday when it was taken, Philadelphia police said.

The truck later turned up less than an hour later more than 6 miles away on Belgrade Street near Allegheny Avenue in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

No one was in the truck at the time.

Investigators said they are looking for two men.