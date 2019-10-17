Two teen boys were shot when gunfire erupted during a Friday night football game between two high schools in Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old boy is being charged as an adult for a shooting that left two other teens injured during a high school football game last month.

Steven Charles is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, being a convict in possession of a gun and related charges for the Sept. 20 shooting during a high school football game in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Miguel Torres said.

Charles, a Darby resident, was arrested around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 5900 block of N. Broad Street, Torres said.

Charles is accused of firing the bullets that struck a 15-year-old boy in the thigh and a 14-year-old boy in the foot during a game at Simon Gratz High School's Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium.

Simon Gratz was playing Imhotep Charter High School at the time. A Mastery Charter Schools spokesperson said the shooting happened outside the stadium, which is surrounded by homes and businesses.

The gunfire sent players, students, families and fans scattering for safety.

Torres could not confirm the cause of the shooting but said that Charles was the only suspect.