Stephania Jimenez Joins NBC10 as Morning Weekend Anchor

NBC10 Philadelphia announced Thursday that Stephania Jimenez will join the news team as a morning anchor. She will join Dray Clark on the weekend anchor desk replacing Rosemary Connors, who has been promoted to anchor NBC10’s 11 a.m. weekday newscast.

Stephania will start on Friday, July 27.

"We are pleased to welcome Stephania to the NBC10 and Telemundo62 family," said Anzio Williams, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62. "Our viewers will benefit greatly from her award-winning reporting and storytelling experience."

Fluent in Spanish, Jimenez is of Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Italian descent. She was raised in Brooklyn, New York. Being bilingual will help her serve the specific needs of Greater Philadelphia’s Spanish- and English-speaking communities.

"I’m excited to return to Philadelphia," said Jimenez. "I spent time here covering the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and appreciated the city’s diverse and walkable neighborhoods, which resembles my hometown."

Prior to joining NBC10, Jimenez served as the evening news anchor at KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas. Prior to that, she worked as an investigative and consumer reporter/anchor for NBC Connecticut in Hartford. Jimenez also worked at KTSM/KDBC in El Paso, Texas.

Jimenez has been honored by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters in the news anchor category. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Textual Studies from Syracuse University. Jimenez lives in Drexel Hill, Delaware County with her family.