An adult and child were hospitalized after a state police chase ended with a crash in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. SkyForce10 was above the scene.

What to Know A boy and girl were both injured after a state police pursuit led to a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

The chase began on I-76 eastbound around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pa. State troopers were pursuing a silver Hyundai Entourage, investigators said.

The boy injured his lower left leg while the girl injured her right leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

A boy and girl were both injured after a state police pursuit led to a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

The chase began on I-76 eastbound around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police troopers were pursuing a silver Hyundai Entourage, investigators said.

The chase ended along the 5200 block of Morris Street where the Hyundai struck a parked car which then hit a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl who were walking in the area at the time.

The boy injured his lower left leg while the girl injured her right leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions.

SkyForce10 showed several damaged vehicles and cars on top of each other at the scene of the crash.

State Police apprehended the suspect. They have not yet revealed what led to the initial pursuit.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

