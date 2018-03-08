The St. Patrick's Day Parade, a Philadelphia tradition that dates back to 1771, will take place in the city on Sunday, March 11.

The parade will begin at 11:15 a.m. at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and head eastbound to Penn's Landing.

Due to the parade, there will be some road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA bus detours throughout the day.

More information on the parade can be found at phillyparade.com.



Road closed from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Market Street between 6th Street and 5th Street



Roads closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

Roads closed from 10 a.m. (or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) to 3:30 p.m.

North Penn Square between 15th Street and Juniper Street

East Penn Square between John F. Kennedy Blvd. and Market Street

Market Street between East Penn Square and Front Street

All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to Front Street, from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Streets posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5th Street between Chestnut Street to Market Street

6th Street between Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

Street posted as "Temporary No Parking" zone from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1500-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

SEPTA bus routes detoured from their normal routes through Center City and Old City from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m.