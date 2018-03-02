The long, cold winter will soon (hopefully) be dragging to a close, which means it's time to come out of hibernation mode. The perfect way to do so is by attending some fun-filled outdoor events this spring.

Check out these outdoor events in the coming weeks happening in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware that'll leave those winter blues behind.

Pennsylvania

St. Patrick's Day Parade - A city tradition since 1771, Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on March 11. An array of bands, dance troupes, youth groups and Irish associations will be marching, dancing and performing from City Hall to Penn's Landing via Market Street.

Longwood Gardens Spring Blooms - Experience the Longwood Gardens landscape come alive during Spring Blooms in Kennett Square, Chester County, an event taking place from March 31 to May 6. Visitors can stroll through the Idea Garden and Flower Garden Walk to view more than 240,000 tulips, explore Peirce's Woods where native azaleas reside, and witness the Meadow Garden, complete with flowering trees, in the full bloom of spring.

Phillies Home Opener - Nothing says spring like a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. The home opener will take place Thursday, April 5 at 3:05 p.m. when the Phillies take on the Miami Marlins.

Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia - Ring in springtime with the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival in Fairmount Park and other locations from April 7-15. The festival is a celebration of beautiful cherry blossoms, Japanese music, art, food and culture. Some of the main events include a silent auction, Japanese Culture Week, the Cherry Blossom 5K and Sakura Sunday.

StrEAT Food Festival - Manayunk's StrEAT Food Festival along Main Street returns April 15 with a springtime twist: participating vendors will be serving up dishes that highlight strawberries. Check out more than 50 of Philly's best food trucks and gourmet food vendors, doling out everything from savory BBQ to sweet desserts.

Go Fly a Kite Day & Healthy Kids Day - For a kid-friendly event, check out Go Fly a Kite Day & Healthy Kids Day in Leesport, Berks County, April 28. Spend a day in the park, receive health and wellness information, enjoy games for the whole family and fly some kites. Kids can even make their own kites in the Sled-Kite Workshop tent. There will also be professional kite flying and stunts.

Phoenixville Beer & Wine Festival - The second annual Phoenixville Beer & Wine Festival will be held May 12 at Kimberton Fairgrounds in Phoenixville, Chester County. Visitors will be able to sample craft beers, wines, meads, ciders and spirits while enjoying live music, local food and wares from local artisans.

The Fine Arts Fiesta - Founded in 1956, the Fine Arts Fiesta, held in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, is a springtime celebration of diversity in performing and visual arts. This year the festival will be held May 17-20 and feature art shows for students and adults, live performances by area school groups, professional music performances, strolling performers, an artist market and a wide selection of ethnic foods.

Guided Horseback Rides - Get outside and enjoy the spring weather on horseback on a guided ride through Jacobsburg State Park in Nazareth, Northampton County. Patrons can enjoy a one-hour trail ride with a group of two to six people. Trained horses will take riders on a scenic route through the forest, fields and along a stream. Rides are available on select days throughout the coming season.

New Jersey

Bunny Chase - Celebrate the Easter season with Terhune Orchard's Bunny Chase in Princeton all Easter weekend long: March 31-April 1. The event includes a treasure hunt for kids around the farm, pony rides and a Farm Food Tent. The winery tasting room will also be open and farm animals will be roaming the pastures.

Doo Dah Parade - Ever attend a parade of basset hounds? Ocean City at the Jersey Shore welcomes spring with their annual Doo Dah Parade, a unique comedy event complete with more than 300 of the floppy-eared dogs on April 14.

Cape May's Spring Celebration - The seaside resort town celebrates spring with a jam-packed four weeks of events, April 27 - May 19, known as their Spring Celebration. Activities include food and wine events, spooky ghost tours, private home tours, the Sip Into Spring Festival, living history programs, murder mystery dinners and more.

Renaissance Faire - Hear ye! Hear ye! The historic town of Smithville, Atlantic County, will be transformed into a scene from the English Renaissance April 28-29 for the New Jersey Renaissance Faire. Old-time fun for the whole family will include comedy, tragedy, sword fights, music, dancing, local vendors, and of course appearances from knights and jesters.

Spring Block Party - Check out Ocean City's Spring Block Party May 5 to enjoy food, music, vendors and over 350 crafters -- all while breathing in that sweet ocean air.

Camden Night Gardens - Camden Night Gardens, a nighttime public arts festival, will take place on May 18 at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park. The event includes music, dancing on the starlight dance floor, food trucks, community art installations and interactive workshops.

Delaware

The Great Delaware Kite Festival - There's nothing like kite flying on a warm afternoon to welcome spring. On March 30, The Great Delaware Kite Festival, which takes place at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with kite competitions, an Easter egg hunt and even an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

Bug & Bud Festival - Ever attend a festival dedicated to ladybugs and trees? On April 28, the town of Milford is hosting its 15th Annual Bug & Bud Festival, which celebrates Arbor Day, Milford's designation as a Tree City U.S.A. and Milford's role in choosing the ladybug as the State Bug of Delaware. Festivities include a costumed parade for kids and pets, local entertainment, arts & crafts vendors, paddle boat rides and more.

Wilmington Flower Market - The Wilmington Flower Market is an annual three-day rite of spring held on Mother's Day weekend in Wilmington. This year it falls on May 10-12. Visitors can expect native plants, artisanal crafts, carnival rides, food and live music.