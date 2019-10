A girl was struck by a car after exiting a school bus in Springfield Township, Delaware County, Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was getting off a bus on the 400 block of East Woodland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle.

The girl was taken to Crozer Chester Hospital. Police have not yet revealed her condition.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene. Police continue to investigate the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.