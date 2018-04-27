Drug trends among young people are evolving. In Montgomery County, Lower Gwynedd Police School Resource Officer Beth Sanborn, a mother herself, is offering tips for parents to help them spot the warning signs.

Evolving Drug Trends Among Teens: Do You Know What to Look for?

A hair brush, a lip balm container and a stick of deodorant sitting around your kid's bedroom could all be new hiding places for money, contraband or drugs.



That's according to Lower Gwynedd Township Police Officer Beth Sanborn. She's been educating parents to give these everyday items, often found littering a teen's bedroom, a second look.

Everyday Items Could Be Hiding Secret Stashes

So how can you spot these secret stashes? Sanborn has some tips:

Do You Know How to Spot Your Teen's Secret Stash?

And what about vaping — the inhalation of oils through hand held vaporizers?

Kids Are Buying Into Vaping

It takes a village to get help for teen's dealing with drugs, alcohol or depression.

It Takes a Village to Get a Child Help for Teen Dealing With Drugs Or Depression

NBC10's Katy Zachry took your questions on Facebook Live.