Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets for Old City Fest this Sunday. Jobe Itzkowitz, the Executive Director of the Old City District joins Philly Live to talk about what visitors can expect.

Get Spooky, Philly! These upcoming weekends are filled with frights and thrills to get you in the mood for Halloween. Our partners at Visit Philly helped us round up some fun and affordable activities for you to do in Philly and surrounding areas.

What: Visitors can navigate through the asylum’s maximum-security wing, witness harrowing scenes at the morgue, meet asylum patients in a gauntlet underneath the pennhurst complex and go on a self-guided tour — sans actors or props — of the mayflower building, said to be the site with the most paranormal activity on the campus.

When: September 21 – November 3, 2019 (select dates)

Where: Pennhurst Asylum, 250 Commonwealth Drive, Spring City

Cost: $18 per person

What: Part of Linvilla Orchards’ massive harvest festival, this kid-friendly hayride takes guests into the woods to meet a pleasant witch. The hayride concludes at a campfire, where attendees can sip on apple cider and roast marshmallows

When: October 4-30, 2019

Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 w. Knowlton Road, Media

Cost: $10 per person

What: Visitors enter an unmarked door that opens up to the strange spirits lounge, a pop-up “speakeasy” where dark passage, a new interactive halloween attraction, can be accessed.

When: October 4 – November 2, 2019 (select dates)

Where: 1004 Buttonwood Street

Cost: $35 per person

What: Halloween entertainment arrives at the Philadelphia Zoo in the form of its annual boo at the zoo celebration. For three weekends in October, the attraction welcomes kids dressed in Halloween attire for trick-or-treating, a hay-bale maze, seasonal treats and a tour through the extinction graveyard.

When: October 12-27, 2019 (select dates)

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue

Cost: $24 for adult (12 and up), $19 for Children (ages 2-11) , Free for Children under 2 & Members

What: Wizardry and wonder fill the air each October when Chestnut Hill transforms for Witches and Wizards weekend. The two-day event includes a pub crawl for adults, plus all-ages fun like a Quidditch tournament, straw maze and scavenger hunt. New this year at the popular festival are a Wizarding run and the Chestnut Hill Escape Room.

When: October 18-19, 2019

Where: Various locations including Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue

Cost: Free to attend. Festival includes both free and paid/ticketed activities

What: Attendees at this bar crawl sport witch hats and head to as many participating bars on east Passyunk Avenue as they care to for $4 craft beers and food specials.

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: East Passyunk Witch Craft Beer Crawl, 1904 e. Passyunk Avenue

Cost: $6 per person online; $10 in-person

What: The Franklin Institute invites aspiring Witches and Wizards to this magical after-hours event to learn more about fantastic beasts, potions and more.

When: Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 n. 20th Street

Cost: $25 Non-members, $20 Members

What: Celebrations of Mexican culture take center stage at the Penn Museum’s Día de Los Muertos (day of the dead) festival. Traditional storytelling, performances, music, crafts and more make up the daylong event.

When: Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South Street

Cost: $10 per person; Free for members, Veterans, Military ID, Children under 5, and PennCard holders

What: Tickets to this epic event include a three-hour open bar at three different bars (sunset social, the post and walnut street cafe), each decorated according to three different themes (sideshow carnival, stranger things and jungle safari). The individual with the best costume gets $500 and the best group costume gets $1000.

When: Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 8 p.m.

Where: Sunset Social, 129 s. 30th Street

Cost: $29.95 per person

What: The Mütter Museum’s annual Halloween beer garden and party is back for another year with late-night access, DJ music, a costume contest, two complimentary drink tickets per guest, kegs of beer and unlimited snacks.

When: Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Mütter Museum, 19 s. 22nd Street

Cost: $50 per person



Find even more fun Halloween events with our partners at Visit Philly.

Just want to celebrate Harvest? We have you covered with this list.

