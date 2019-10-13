A man died and another was critically injured when an apartment building caught fire in Southwest Philadelphia. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Authorities say a fire in a southwest Philadelphia apartment building has claimed the life of one man and critically injured another.

Fire crews responding at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue reported thick, black smoke billowing from the third story of the three-story building.

Eight people inside were able to escape, but one man only made it out after he was pulled by firefighters, Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Harry Bannan said. That man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was declared dead.

As the fire tore through the building, another man in an adjoining property also became trapped, Bannan said. Firefighters were able to rescue him and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

About 74 firefighters responded to the blaze, Bannan said. They were finally able to bring the flames under control around 6:14 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.