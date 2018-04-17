 Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Philly After Engine Blows - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Airport
Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Philly After Engine Blows

By Dan Stamm

A Southwest Airlines flight headed from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia late Tuesday morning after a problem occurred with one of its engines.

Southwest 1380 made the emergency landing after a piece of an engine caused damage to one window and the fuselage, the FAA said in a statement.
