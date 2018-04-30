A Southwest Airlines flight headed for Dallas with 148 people on board made an emergency landing at Philadelphia Tuesday after a major problem with an engine broke a window in the cabin and caused the plane to depressurize. (Published April 17, 2018)

The crew of Southwest 1380, the flight that had a hole blown into its side when an engine exploded over Pennsylvania, is headed to the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting will happen on Tuesday, the Trump Administration tells NBC10. They did not say how many members of the five person crew would be in attendance.

Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, one of the U.S. Navy's first woman fighter pilots, and first officer Darren Ellisor were hailed as heroes for successfully landing the crippled Boeing 737 jet at Philadelphia International Airport on April 17.

The plane's left engine exploded at 32,000 feet sending debris careening into the fuselage and causing a window to shatter. The plane violently depressurized and the passenger sitting next to the window, Jennifer Riordan, was partially sucked outside.

Riordan, a wife and mother of two from New Mexico, died from injuries she suffered in the incident. Several other of the 144 passengers on the flight were injured.



Federal investigators believe fractures in a engine fan blade caused it to break apart and prompt the explosion. The FAA since issued a directive ordering the inspection of all engines of the same make currently in operation.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing.

