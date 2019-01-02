A sedan crossed Packer Avenue and slammed head on into an SUV early Wednesday, Philadelphia police say. Three people in the SUV died. Police later discovered the sedan driver had been stabbed at least 10 times. (Published 30 minutes ago)

What to Know Three people died when a car slammed into their SUV head on along Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia early Wednesday.

Police later discovered that the sedan driver has been stabbed at least 10 times.

A woman, who is the sibling of one of the deceased victims, survived the crash.

Three people died when a car driven by a man who was stabbed at least 10 times slammed head on into their SUV in South Philadelphia early Wednesday.

Two men and two women, all in their 30s, were in the Acura SUV as they drove along Packer Avenue near South 7th Street around 1:45 a.m. when an Audi sedan crossed the center line and slammed into them head-on, Philadelphia police said.

The two men and one woman died in the SUV, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. One of the dead people had on a Mummers string band shirt but it was unclear if they had any involvement with Tuesday’s annual Mummers parade.

A 30-year-old woman, who is the sister of a deceased crash victim, survived the crash and was being treated at the hospital.

The sedan driver also survived the wreck.

“Doctors tell police when he arrives at the hospital and they begin to treat him that he has over 10 stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. And, in that sedan vehicle we did find… a knife with a 10-inch blade, approximately, that was covered in blood,” Small said.

It was unclear when the man was stabbed or who stabbed him.

The crash blocked Packer Avenue for hours Wednesday morning as police investigated all the circumstances around the wreck.