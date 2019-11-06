Philadelphia police say at least six people were robbed during a short period of time late Tuesday night in South Philadelphia by three men wearing dark clothing with bandanas over their faces. Authorities found an abandoned SUV near the area, which was reported stolen days prior. Police want to warn the public.

Over a 90-minute period a trio of men robbed at least six people at gunpoint in South Philadelphia, likely using a carjacked SUV, and police want to track them down before they strike again.

“We’re looking at serial criminals, serial robbers that committed a series of crimes… mainly in South Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The apparent robbery spree took place east of Broad Street between South Street and Oregon Avenue from 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to midnight.

“Most, or all, of these six robberies they described three males, wearing all dark clothing with bandanas covering their faces,” Small said. “One, two or all three were armed with a gun.”

The victims were all outside on the sidewalk when they were robbed, Small said. At least one was hospitalized after being pistol-whipped to the head.

Investigators didn't reveal exact locations of each robbery.

After some of the robberies, the men appeared to get in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, Small said.

Early Wednesday, police found a Rogue parked under Interstate 95 near Front and Dickinson streets that had been stolen in a carjacking late Saturday night just a few blocks away. The license plate on the SUV was never changed and matched with the Tuesday night spree, investigators said.

The same SUV was possibly used as a getaway car in at least two or three other crimes in recent days, police said.

“This looks to be about a three- or four-day crime spree using this particular vehicle,” Small said.

Visible in the SUV were a backpack, a wallet and cigarette pack that matched similar items taken during the robberies.

Police planned to dust the SUV for prints, hoped to pull DNA from the vehicle and spoke to witnesses in hopes of tracking down the robbers.

They also hoped surveillance video could help them identify the robbers before they rob again.