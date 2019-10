A teen boy was shot and killed in South Philadelphia Monday night.

The 15-year-old boy was on the 1500 block of Beulah Street at 7:11 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the head and taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This story is developing.