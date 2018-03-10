Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Woman in South Philadelphia: Police - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Woman in South Philadelphia: Police

Investigators say the driver of a white SUV was fleeing the scene of an accident on 23rd and Jackson streets shortly before 4:30 p.m.

By David Chang

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Woman in South Philadelphia: Police
    NBC10

    A fleeing driver struck and killed a woman in South Philadelphia, according to police.

    Investigators say the driver of a white SUV was fleeing the scene of an accident on 23rd and Jackson streets shortly before 4:30 p.m. As he was driving, he struck multiple cars as well as a 46-year-old woman, police said.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police have not yet revealed his condition or if anyone else was injured.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    Editor's Note: Police initially told NBC10 two people died in the crash. They later corrected that information.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices