A fleeing driver struck and killed a woman in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Investigators say the driver of a white SUV was fleeing the scene of an accident on 23rd and Jackson streets shortly before 4:30 p.m. As he was driving, he struck multiple cars as well as a 46-year-old woman, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police have not yet revealed his condition or if anyone else was injured.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Editor's Note: Police initially told NBC10 two people died in the crash. They later corrected that information.

