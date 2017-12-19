A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head by a gunman who opened fire at customers inside a South Philadelphia Chinese restaurant when they tried to stop him from getting inside.

The 17-year-old boy and at least five other people were inside the Twin Dragon restaurant on the 2700 block of Dickinson Street at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses say an unidentified man walked toward the restaurant and the people inside, including the teen, held the door in an attempt to stop him from getting in.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired two shots, police said. One bullet went through the door and struck the 17-year-old boy in the head.



The suspect then fled the scene in a silver vehicle. The teen was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police are trying to retrieve surveillance footage of the shooting from the restaurant.