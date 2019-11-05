A man who lives several blocks from Cookie's Tavern in South Philadelphia has surrendered to face charges related to a fight inside the bar last month.

Peter Ricioppo, 31, of the 2600 block of South Watts Street, turned himself in Monday to face aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges in relation to an Oct. 11 fight inside Cookie's Tavern at Adler Street and Oregon Avenue.

The beating left a 32-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ricioppo was arraigned Tuesday and posted bail, according to online court records. It is unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Around the same time on Oct. 11, another man was found badly beaten outside the corner bar. Frank Tarantella was seriously injured and left in a coma for weeks.

Father Found Unconscious Outside Philly Bar Remains in Coma More Than 2 Weeks Later

Frank Tarantella is currently in a coma after he was found beaten on a sidewalk outside of a bar more than two weeks ago. His fiancée and son found out about his situation because Frank never went back home. Now, his family is asking for answers as the investigation continues. The Citizens Crime Commission is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, hoping someone will speak up. NBC10's Rosemary Connors speaks to Tarantella's fiancée. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

Police have not named Ricioppo as a suspect in Tarantella's beating.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who beat Tarantella, leaving him unconscious on the sidewalk.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Crime Commission Tipline at 215-546-TIPS.