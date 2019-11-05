A man who lives several blocks from Cookie's Tavern in South Philadelphia has surrendered to face charges related to a fight inside the bar last month.
Peter Ricioppo, 31, of the 2600 block of South Watts Street, turned himself in Monday to face aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges in relation to an Oct. 11 fight inside Cookie's Tavern at Adler Street and Oregon Avenue.
The beating left a 32-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Ricioppo was arraigned Tuesday and posted bail, according to online court records. It is unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Around the same time on Oct. 11, another man was found badly beaten outside the corner bar. Frank Tarantella was seriously injured and left in a coma for weeks.
Police have not named Ricioppo as a suspect in Tarantella's beating.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who beat Tarantella, leaving him unconscious on the sidewalk.
If you have any information on the incident, please call the Crime Commission Tipline at 215-546-TIPS.