Looks like Alexa might be an Eagles fan. Just ask her who will win the Super Bowl!

Alexa, are you an Eagles fan?

Amazon's voice-powered assistant is picking the Eagles to win the Super Bowl!

If you ask your Amazon Echo or Dot "Alexa, who will win the Super Bowl?" she replies:

"I am flying with the Eagles on this one, because of their relentless offense, and the momentum they have been riding off their underdog status."

And then -- in that passionless voice -- she gives the E - A - G - L - E - S chant.

Yep, she's a fan.

NBC10 was curious if this was the case in other places, too, since Amazon's Alexa uses location to give information such as weather. So we checked with Amazon users in New York City, in Maryland, in Atlanta and even in Massachusetts.

Guess what? She's an Eagles fan in those locales, too.

But Alexa may be a bandwagon fan. She doesn't know the fight song, and if you ask her, "Alexa, what's the history of the Philadelphia Eagles?" she can only tell you that the Eagles were founded in 1933.

If you ask her, "Alexa, are the Patriots going to win the Super Bowl?" she says that they "have a good chance" and rattles off their record.

But she says something very similar if you ask if the Eagles will win the Super Bowl.

NBC10 reached out to Amazon for comment; they have not yet responded.

This isn't the first time that Amazon's voice-powered technology has picked an underdog to win the NFL's biggest game. Last year, Alexa picked the Falcons to win, according to GeekWire.

Let's hope she's learned to make better picks this year.