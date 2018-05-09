Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl he met through a social media app.

The victim arrived at the teen’s home in Haverford Township on April 22 after meeting her through the Whisper app, police said. He then sexually assaulted her.

Police released a sketch of the suspect. He’s described as a man in his early 20s with blond or reddish hair, a short buzz cut, stubble beard, blue eyes and stocky build, standing at 5-foot-7.

He was last seen wearing a blue, short sleeve shirt, black shorts, brown Timberland boots and a gold chain around his neck. The victim also told police the suspect smelled like cigarettes and used the name “Joe.”

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call Detective Mark Johnson at 610-853-1298, ext. 1234 or email him at mjohnson@havpd.org.