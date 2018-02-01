Just How Cold Is It at the Super Bowl in Minnesota?

Like most everyone from the Lehigh Valley to the Jersey Shore, you probably have plans to watch Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

I, for one, will be watching the game at home with family, and while I am parked on the sofa watching the game on NBC10, my car will be parked in the garage.

Roads will be messy and slippery before, during and after the game courtesy of a large winter storm.

If you choose to drive on Sunday afternoon and evening use caution and if like me you plan to hoist one for the Eagles, then please make sure you have a designated driver or another safe way to get home.

THE FORECAST:

By mid-day Sunday a mix of wet snow and rain showers will extend from the Lehigh Valley eastward through Philadelphia and portions of South Jersey and Delaware. Temperatures will be at or above freezing and any snow should melt when reaching the surface with little or no accumulation on grassy areas.

By kick-off at 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia time, Light snow will be falling across portions of the Lehigh Valley with a rain/snow mix across the PA suburbs and Philadelphia. Rain will be falling over South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware. Temperatures will be rising above freezing.

When the last snap occurs and celebrations break out across our area…it will be rain that greets and revelers as the head outdoors. Roads will be wet and slippery for anyone traveling home after the game.