Light Snowfall Likely This Weekend

Even though the sun is out Friday it is still cold and breezy. Some light snow could move in over the weekend, sticking to the ground in some neighborhoods, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn 'Hurricane' Schwartz says.

What to Know Light snowfall is expected to move in Saturday night into early Sunday.

Southern Delaware and southernmost New Jersey have the greatest chance to see the most snow.

The nuisance system isn't expected to majorly hinder weekend plans.

Nuisance snow showers could leave a coating or a couple of inches of snow in some neighborhoods this weekend.

The light snow is expected to move in Saturday night into early Sunday. With temperatures in the 20s at the time, any precipitation that falls will be snow.

Most of the snow should wrap up before the sun rises Sunday.

“A lot of people will sleep through the entire thing,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley.

Henley stressed that this disturbance shouldn't keep people from weekend plans including the Philly Home Show and Eagles watch parties.

The areas most likely to see accumulating snow are in southern Delaware and southernmost New Jersey.

“There is still a chance that this storm will go further to the south and then we will get next to nothing in some of the northern suburbs,” Henley said. “Philadelphia could see nothing.”

Once the snow moves out, expect plenty of sunshine to start next work week with high temperatures reaching the 40s by Tuesday.

Keep track of the developing First Alert Weather forecast on the NBC10 app, NBC10 News and NBC10.com.