The system that dropped snow on much of the region Wednesday morning hit hardest in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Poconos. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is talking to residents who spent the morning clearing sidewalks.

The Most Snow Fell to North & West

How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?

The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) during a system that moved through Tuesday into Wednesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport - Trace

Berks County

Fleetwood - 3.1

Hamburg - 6

Mertztown - 2.5

Mohrsville - 3.4

Sinking Spring - 4.5

Bucks County

Doylestown - 0.6

Langhorne - 0.7

Morrisville - 1.3

Perkasie - 1.6

Sellersville - 2

West Rockhill Township - 2.8

Chester County

Berwyn - 1

Coatesville - 1.5

East Nantmeal - 1.8

Glenmoore - 0.9

New London - 1.3

Phoenixville - 1.6

Pughtown - 1.9

Lehigh County

Allentown - 3.1

Germansville - 5.4

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 2.9

New Tripoli - 4.2

Montgomery County

Blue Bell - 1

Conshohocken - 1

Gerryville - 2

Gilberstville - 2

Graterford - 1.5

Hatfield - 1.5

Lansdale - 1.5

Limerick - 2

Montgomeryville - 2

North Wales - 1

Northampton County

Danielsville - 5

Easton - 4

Forks Township - 6

Hellertown - 2.6

Martins Creek - 4.8

Poconos

Albrightsville - 7

Blakeslee - 9

Mount Pocono - 6.9

Palmerton - 7

Pocono Pines - 8

Pocono Summit - 8

Rossland - 7.8

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Hammonton - 0.2

Burlington County

Cinnaminson Township - 0.3

Mount Holly - 1.3

Mount Laurel - 1.2

Tabernacle Township - 0.7

Cumberland County

Seabrook - 0.5

Vineland - 0.8

Gloucester County

Mantua - 1.5

Washington Township - 1.3

Mercer County

Lawrence Township - 0.5

Pennington - 1

Delaware

New Castle County