9 Inches in the Poconos: How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
9 Inches in the Poconos: How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

Some had to shovel, some had to brush, some saw none.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    The Most Snow Fell to North & West

    The system that dropped snow on much of the region Wednesday morning hit hardest in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Poconos. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is talking to residents who spent the morning clearing sidewalks.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?

    The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) during a system that moved through Tuesday into Wednesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates. 

    Pennsylvania

    Philadelphia County

    • Philadelphia International Airport - Trace

    Berks County

    • Fleetwood - 3.1
    • Hamburg - 6
    • Mertztown - 2.5
    • Mohrsville - 3.4
    • Sinking Spring - 4.5

    Bucks County

    • Doylestown - 0.6
    • Langhorne - 0.7
    • Morrisville - 1.3
    • Perkasie - 1.6
    • Sellersville - 2
    • West Rockhill Township - 2.8

    Chester County

    • Berwyn - 1
    • Coatesville - 1.5
    • East Nantmeal - 1.8
    • Glenmoore - 0.9
    • New London - 1.3
    • Phoenixville - 1.6
    • Pughtown - 1.9

    Snow Falls on Chester CountySnow Falls on Chester County

    NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is in West Chester, Pennsylvania as snow falls Wednesday morning.

    (Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018)

    Lehigh County

    • Allentown - 3.1
    • Germansville - 5.4
    • Lehigh Valley International Airport - 2.9
    • New Tripoli - 4.2

    Montgomery County

    • Blue Bell - 1
    • Conshohocken - 1
    • Gerryville - 2
    • Gilberstville - 2
    • Graterford - 1.5
    • Hatfield - 1.5
    • Lansdale - 1.5
    • Limerick - 2
    • Montgomeryville - 2
    • North Wales - 1

    Northampton County

    • Danielsville - 5
    • Easton - 4
    • Forks Township - 6
    • Hellertown - 2.6
    • Martins Creek - 4.8

    Poconos

    • Albrightsville - 7
    • Blakeslee - 9
    • Mount Pocono - 6.9
    • Palmerton - 7
    • Pocono Pines - 8
    • Pocono Summit - 8
    • Rossland - 7.8

    New Jersey

    Atlantic County

    • Hammonton - 0.2

    Burlington County

    • Cinnaminson Township - 0.3
    • Mount Holly - 1.3
    • Mount Laurel - 1.2
    • Tabernacle Township - 0.7

    Cumberland County

    • Seabrook - 0.5
    • Vineland - 0.8

    Gloucester County

    • Mantua - 1.5
    • Washington Township - 1.3

    Mercer County

    • Lawrence Township - 0.5
    • Pennington - 1

    Delaware

    New Castle County

    • Barksdale - 1
    • Glasgow - 0.5
    • Marshallton - 0.7
    • New Castle County Airport - 0.1
    • Newark - 1.3

