How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?
The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) during a system that moved through Tuesday into Wednesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County
- Philadelphia International Airport - Trace
Berks County
- Fleetwood - 3.1
- Hamburg - 6
- Mertztown - 2.5
- Mohrsville - 3.4
- Sinking Spring - 4.5
Bucks County
- Doylestown - 0.6
- Langhorne - 0.7
- Morrisville - 1.3
- Perkasie - 1.6
- Sellersville - 2
- West Rockhill Township - 2.8
Chester County
- Berwyn - 1
- Coatesville - 1.5
- East Nantmeal - 1.8
- Glenmoore - 0.9
- New London - 1.3
- Phoenixville - 1.6
- Pughtown - 1.9
Lehigh County
- Allentown - 3.1
- Germansville - 5.4
- Lehigh Valley International Airport - 2.9
- New Tripoli - 4.2
Montgomery County
- Blue Bell - 1
- Conshohocken - 1
- Gerryville - 2
- Gilberstville - 2
- Graterford - 1.5
- Hatfield - 1.5
- Lansdale - 1.5
- Limerick - 2
- Montgomeryville - 2
- North Wales - 1
Northampton County
- Danielsville - 5
- Easton - 4
- Forks Township - 6
- Hellertown - 2.6
- Martins Creek - 4.8
Poconos
- Albrightsville - 7
- Blakeslee - 9
- Mount Pocono - 6.9
- Palmerton - 7
- Pocono Pines - 8
- Pocono Summit - 8
- Rossland - 7.8
New Jersey
Atlantic County
- Hammonton - 0.2
Burlington County
- Cinnaminson Township - 0.3
- Mount Holly - 1.3
- Mount Laurel - 1.2
- Tabernacle Township - 0.7
Cumberland County
- Seabrook - 0.5
- Vineland - 0.8
Gloucester County
- Mantua - 1.5
- Washington Township - 1.3
Mercer County
- Lawrence Township - 0.5
- Pennington - 1
Delaware
New Castle County
- Barksdale - 1
- Glasgow - 0.5
- Marshallton - 0.7
- New Castle County Airport - 0.1
- Newark - 1.3