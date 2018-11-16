SEPTA, Amtrak Lines Suspended, Roads Closed

Folks were left stranded as SEPTA and Amtrak services were suspended Friday mornig due to a tree down on wires. Taxis and ride-hailing services weren't affordable options for everyone. (Published 6 minutes ago)

What to Know Schools are closed or delayed as travel issue continue Friday morning.

Give yourself extra time to get where you are going.

SEPTA's Paol/Thorndale Regional Rail Line is expected to be closed through the morning commute.

The morning after a November wintry storm dumped inches of snow on much of the Philadelphia region, travel and transit was still struggling to return to normal.

Rails:

SEPTA’s Paoli Thorndale Line was suspended through the Friday morning rush due to “Amtrak weather-related issues,” SEPTA said. (Click here for complete system status.)

A tree had fallen on the track near Bryn Mawr, NBC10's Pamela Osborne reported.

For the same reason, Amtrak’s Keystone Service was disrupted west of Philadelphia as of 5 a.m. as crews made repairs to overhead wires.

Train Station Standby

Bus:

All SEPTA bus lines were running as normal.

LANta service in the Lehigh Valley was set to resume Friday but under a snow emergency. Check the service's website for schedules and updates.

Roads:

Give yourself extra time to drive as many side roads remain slippery as snow moves out Friday morning. Click here for a live traffic map.

Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley was closed overnight, stranding drivers for hours in several areas. Drivers ran out of gas and some fell asleep in their cars. State police were getting people moving again Friday morning between exits 71 to 75. Some drivers were able to finally get moving again shortly before 6 a.m. Route 22 can be used as an alternate route.

Winter Storm Leads to Nightmare Commute Throughout Region

Airport:

As of 6 a.m. Friday, flights were delayed and canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, the airport said.

PHOTOS: Fall Snowstorm Hits Philadelphia Area

Schools:

More than 200 schools and districts reported delayed openings or closures. Get the full list here.

All across the Philadelphia region Thursday, the crush of traffic combined with lingering snow and sleet marked the frustrating end to a dangerous day of travel, which included hundreds — yes, hundreds — of crashes.