 Snow and Wintry Mix Fall Throughout Area - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Snow and Wintry Mix Fall Throughout Area

By David Chang

30 PHOTOS

31 minutes ago

Snow and a wintry mix fell throughout the area. Take a look at snow photos from viewers across the region. Send us your snow photos here.
More Photo Galleries
The Deliciously Colorful, Surprising Fave Foods of Team USA
How Fast? How Far? Local Winter Olympians by the Numbers
Connect With Us
AdChoices