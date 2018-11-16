How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Check out these totals from the National Weather Service.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    How much snow fell in your area Thursday? Check out these totals from the National Weather Service.We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.

    DELAWARE

    New Castle County

    Bear - 4.0

    Hockessin - 3.6

    Newark - 4.0

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Berks County

    Bernville - 7.1

    District Twp. - 6.6

    Earl Twp. - 6.0

    Hamburg - 6.5

    Kutztown - 8.0

    Longswamp Twp. - 8.0

    Reading - 8.0

    Shillington - 4.0

    West Lawn - 6.0

    Bucks County

    Bensalem - 4.5

    Buckingham Twp. - 5.2

    Chalfont - 4.9

    Hilltown Twp. - 4.0

    Langhorne - 5.2

    Milford Twp. - 5.0

    Morrisville - 5.0

    Quakertown - 5.5

    Springtown - 8.5

    Carbon County

    Albrightsville - 8.0

    Franklin Twp. - 5.5

    Lehighton - 10.0

    Chester County

    Berwyn - 3.3

    East Marlborough - 3.0

    East Nantmeal Twp. - 6.0

    Elverson - 5.4

    Exton - 3.7

    Glenmoore - 5.1

    Malvern - 5.0

    West Chester - 4.5

    Delaware County

    Chadds Ford Twp. - 4.7

    Thornbury Twp. - 4.0

    Lehigh County

    Alburtis - 6.5

    Allentown - 4.5

    Ancient Oaks - 6.5

    Coopersburg - 7.0

    Emmaus - 6.1

    Heidelberg Twp. - 7.8

    North Whitehall Twp. - 7.0

    Washington Twp. - 8.6

    Zionsville - 5.8

    Monroe County

    Analomink - 7.5

    East Stroudsburg - 8.5

    Gilbert - 6.0

    Long Pond - 7.0

    Mount Pocono - 10.0

    Montgomery County

    Ambler - 4.5

    East Norriton Twp. - 4.8

    King of Prussia - 5.0

    Narberth - 4.5

    North Wales - 4.9

    Perkiomen Twp. - 5.3

    Plymouth Meeting - 4.5

    Pottstown - 5.2

    Northampton County

    Bangor - 5.7

    Bath - 5.0

    Bethlehem - 8.0

    Bushkill Twp. - 6.5

    Hellertown - 6.3

    Plainfield Twp. - 6.0

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia - 3.6

    NEW JERSEY

    Burlington County

    Bordentown - 3.5

    Crosswicks - 4.0

    Florence - 4.2

    Marlton - 3.5

    Medford - 4.0

    Mount Laurel - 3.8

    Westampton Twp. - 3.2

    Camden County

    Bellmawr - 3.1

    Lindenwold - 3.2

    Merchantville - 4.5

    Somerdale - 3.3

    Gloucester County

    Mantua Twp. - 3.5

    Mullica Hill - 3.0

    Newfield - 2.8

    Wenonah - 3.5

    West Deptford - 4.0

    Mercer County

    Ewing Twp. - 4.0

    Hamilton Twp. - 3.8

    Princeton - 5.4

      

