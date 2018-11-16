How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

How much snow fell in your area Thursday? Check out these totals from the National Weather Service.We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.
DELAWARE
New Castle County
Bear - 4.0
Hockessin - 3.6
Newark - 4.0
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Bernville - 7.1
District Twp. - 6.6
Earl Twp. - 6.0
Hamburg - 6.5
Kutztown - 8.0
Longswamp Twp. - 8.0
Reading - 8.0
Shillington - 4.0
West Lawn - 6.0
Bucks County
Bensalem - 4.5
Buckingham Twp. - 5.2
Chalfont - 4.9
Hilltown Twp. - 4.0
Langhorne - 5.2
Milford Twp. - 5.0
Morrisville - 5.0
Quakertown - 5.5
Springtown - 8.5
Carbon County
Albrightsville - 8.0
Franklin Twp. - 5.5
Lehighton - 10.0
Chester County
Berwyn - 3.3
East Marlborough - 3.0
East Nantmeal Twp. - 6.0
Elverson - 5.4
Exton - 3.7
Glenmoore - 5.1
Malvern - 5.0
West Chester - 4.5
Delaware County
Chadds Ford Twp. - 4.7
Thornbury Twp. - 4.0
Lehigh County
Alburtis - 6.5
Allentown - 4.5
Ancient Oaks - 6.5
Coopersburg - 7.0
Emmaus - 6.1
Heidelberg Twp. - 7.8
North Whitehall Twp. - 7.0
Washington Twp. - 8.6
Zionsville - 5.8
Monroe County
Analomink - 7.5
East Stroudsburg - 8.5
Gilbert - 6.0
Long Pond - 7.0
Mount Pocono - 10.0
Montgomery County
Ambler - 4.5
East Norriton Twp. - 4.8
King of Prussia - 5.0
Narberth - 4.5
North Wales - 4.9
Perkiomen Twp. - 5.3
Plymouth Meeting - 4.5
Pottstown - 5.2
Northampton County
Bangor - 5.7
Bath - 5.0
Bethlehem - 8.0
Bushkill Twp. - 6.5
Hellertown - 6.3
Plainfield Twp. - 6.0
Philadelphia
Philadelphia - 3.6
NEW JERSEY
Burlington County
Bordentown - 3.5
Crosswicks - 4.0
Florence - 4.2
Marlton - 3.5
Medford - 4.0
Mount Laurel - 3.8
Westampton Twp. - 3.2
Camden County
Bellmawr - 3.1
Lindenwold - 3.2
Merchantville - 4.5
Somerdale - 3.3
Gloucester County
Mantua Twp. - 3.5
Mullica Hill - 3.0
Newfield - 2.8
Wenonah - 3.5
West Deptford - 4.0
Mercer County
Ewing Twp. - 4.0
Hamilton Twp. - 3.8
Princeton - 5.4