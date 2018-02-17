How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

We're tracking snow totals throughout the night. The info includes the location, the last time the snow was measured and the source of the measurement. We'll continue to update the numbers as we get them.



DELAWARE

New Castle County

Newark 2.7 801 PM 2/17 CoCoRaHS

New Castle 2.0 713 PM 2/17 Social Media

Westover Hills 1.8 829 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter



NEW JERSEY



Burlington County

Florence 3.0 924 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Hainesport 2.2 903 PM 2/17 Meteorologist

Marlton 2.0 850 PM 2/17 Meteorologist

Westampton 2.0 851 PM 2/17 Meteorologist

Mount Holly WFO 1.9 851 PM 2/17 NWS Office

Lumberton 1.8 843 PM 2/17 Social Media

SW Burlington Twp 1.8 916 PM 2/17 NWS Employee

Medford 1.5 841 PM 2/17 Social Media

Eastampton Twp 1.2 835 PM 2/17 NWS Employee

Camden County

Cherry Hill 2.5 832 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Lindenwold 1.5 906 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter



Cumberland County

Bridgeton 2.0 914 PM 2/17 Social Media

Millville 1.5 702 PM 2/17 Social Media

Gloucester County...

Mantua 2.0 904 PM 2/17 Social Media



Mercer County

Ewing 1.5 803 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County

Huffs Church 7.0 923 PM 2/17 Social Media

Hamburg 7.0 857 PM 2/17 Social Media

Spring Twp 6.5 918 PM 2/17 Social Media

Douglassville 6.0 843 PM 2/17 Social Media

Exeter Twp 3.0 638 PM 2/17 Social Media

Bucks County

Perkasie 3.0 808 PM 2/17 Social Media

Langhorne 2.5 926 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Trevose 2.3 914 PM 2/17 Social Media

Carbon County

Lower Towamensing Tw 6.0 935 PM 2/17 Social Media

Lehighton 5.5 934 PM 2/17 Social Media

Chester County

West Caln Twp 3.0 807 PM 2/17 Social Media

Lehigh County

Allentown 8.3 832 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Germansville 7.5 933 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

S Allentown 7.4 907 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Salisbury Twp 7.3 824 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Laurys Station 6.8 809 PM 2/17 Social Media

New Tripoli 6.6 908 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Emmaus 6.3 904 PM 2/17 Social Media

East Texas 6.0 813 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Upper Macungie Twp 5.1 721 PM 2/17 Social Media

Whitehall Twp 4.8 709 PM 2/17 Social Media

Lehigh Valley Intl A 4.3 705 PM 2/17 ASOS

New Smithville 4.0 618 PM 2/17 Social Media

Montgomery County

Green Lane 5.5 809 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Graterford 4.3 925 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Skippack 3.8 923 PM 2/17 Social Media

Royersford 3.5 756 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Pottstown 3.0 844 PM 2/17 Social Media

Ambler 2.5 842 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Northampton County

Walnutport 7.5 903 PM 2/17 Social Media

Martins Creek 7.2 854 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Pen Argyl 6.7 917 PM 2/17 Social Media

Danielsville 6.3 758 PM 2/17 Social Media

Bushkill Twp 6.3 807 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

Easton 6.2 916 PM 2/17 Social Media

Hellertown 6.0 905 PM 2/17 Social Media

Upper Nazareth Twp 5.9 848 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter

North Catasauqua 4.1 654 PM 2/17 Social Media

Berlinsville 4.0 609 PM 2/17 Social Media

Bethlehem 4.0 704 PM 2/17 Social Media



Philadelphia County

Philadelphia 1.0 810 PM 2/17 Engine 58

