How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

We're tracking snow totals throughout the night.

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    Ryan Rhatican

    We're tracking snow totals throughout the night. The info includes the location, the last time the snow was measured and the source of the measurement. We'll continue to update the numbers as we get them.

    DELAWARE

    New Castle County
    Newark                 2.7   801 PM  2/17  CoCoRaHS                
    New Castle             2.0   713 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Westover Hills         1.8   829 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
                   

    NEW JERSEY

    Burlington County
    Florence               3.0   924 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Hainesport             2.2   903 PM  2/17  Meteorologist           
    Marlton                2.0   850 PM  2/17  Meteorologist           
    Westampton             2.0   851 PM  2/17  Meteorologist           
    Mount Holly WFO        1.9   851 PM  2/17  NWS Office              
    Lumberton              1.8   843 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    SW Burlington Twp    1.8   916 PM  2/17  NWS Employee            
    Medford                1.5   841 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Eastampton Twp         1.2   835 PM  2/17  NWS Employee                     

    Camden County
    Cherry Hill            2.5   832 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Lindenwold             1.5   906 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter    

    Cumberland County
    Bridgeton              2.0   914 PM  2/17  Social Media       
    Millville              1.5   702 PM  2/17  Social Media   

    Gloucester County...
    Mantua                 2.0   904 PM  2/17  Social Media            
          
    Mercer County
    Ewing                  1.5   803 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Berks County
    Huffs Church           7.0   923 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Hamburg                7.0   857 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Spring Twp             6.5   918 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Douglassville          6.0   843 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Exeter Twp             3.0   638 PM  2/17  Social Media            

    Bucks County
    Perkasie               3.0   808 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Langhorne              2.5   926 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Trevose                2.3   914 PM  2/17  Social Media           

    Carbon County
    Lower Towamensing Tw   6.0   935 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Lehighton              5.5   934 PM  2/17  Social Media                       

    Chester County
    West Caln Twp          3.0   807 PM  2/17  Social Media            

    Lehigh County
    Allentown              8.3   832 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Germansville           7.5   933 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    S Allentown            7.4   907 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Salisbury Twp          7.3   824 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Laurys Station         6.8   809 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    New Tripoli            6.6   908 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Emmaus                 6.3   904 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    East Texas             6.0   813 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Upper Macungie Twp     5.1   721 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Whitehall Twp          4.8   709 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Lehigh Valley Intl A   4.3   705 PM  2/17  ASOS                    
    New Smithville         4.0   618 PM  2/17  Social Media                

    Montgomery County
    Green Lane             5.5   809 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Graterford             4.3   925 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Skippack               3.8   923 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Royersford             3.5   756 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Pottstown              3.0   844 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Ambler             2.5   842 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         

    Northampton County
    Walnutport             7.5   903 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Martins Creek          7.2   854 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Pen Argyl              6.7   917 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Danielsville           6.3   758 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Bushkill Twp           6.3   807 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    Easton                 6.2   916 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Hellertown             6.0   905 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Upper Nazareth Twp     5.9   848 PM  2/17  Trained Spotter         
    North Catasauqua       4.1   654 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Berlinsville           4.0   609 PM  2/17  Social Media            
    Bethlehem              4.0   704 PM  2/17  Social Media        
               

    Philadelphia County
    Philadelphia           1.0   810 PM  2/17  Engine 58             
                  

