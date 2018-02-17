How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

We're tracking snow totals throughout the night. The info includes the location, the last time the snow was measured and the source of the measurement. We'll continue to update the numbers as we get them.
DELAWARE
New Castle County
Newark 2.7 801 PM 2/17 CoCoRaHS
New Castle 2.0 713 PM 2/17 Social Media
Westover Hills 1.8 829 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
NEW JERSEY
Burlington County
Florence 3.0 924 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Hainesport 2.2 903 PM 2/17 Meteorologist
Marlton 2.0 850 PM 2/17 Meteorologist
Westampton 2.0 851 PM 2/17 Meteorologist
Mount Holly WFO 1.9 851 PM 2/17 NWS Office
Lumberton 1.8 843 PM 2/17 Social Media
SW Burlington Twp 1.8 916 PM 2/17 NWS Employee
Medford 1.5 841 PM 2/17 Social Media
Eastampton Twp 1.2 835 PM 2/17 NWS Employee
Camden County
Cherry Hill 2.5 832 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Lindenwold 1.5 906 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Cumberland County
Bridgeton 2.0 914 PM 2/17 Social Media
Millville 1.5 702 PM 2/17 Social Media
Gloucester County...
Mantua 2.0 904 PM 2/17 Social Media
Mercer County
Ewing 1.5 803 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Huffs Church 7.0 923 PM 2/17 Social Media
Hamburg 7.0 857 PM 2/17 Social Media
Spring Twp 6.5 918 PM 2/17 Social Media
Douglassville 6.0 843 PM 2/17 Social Media
Exeter Twp 3.0 638 PM 2/17 Social Media
Bucks County
Perkasie 3.0 808 PM 2/17 Social Media
Langhorne 2.5 926 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Trevose 2.3 914 PM 2/17 Social Media
Carbon County
Lower Towamensing Tw 6.0 935 PM 2/17 Social Media
Lehighton 5.5 934 PM 2/17 Social Media
Chester County
West Caln Twp 3.0 807 PM 2/17 Social Media
Lehigh County
Allentown 8.3 832 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Germansville 7.5 933 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
S Allentown 7.4 907 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Salisbury Twp 7.3 824 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Laurys Station 6.8 809 PM 2/17 Social Media
New Tripoli 6.6 908 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Emmaus 6.3 904 PM 2/17 Social Media
East Texas 6.0 813 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Upper Macungie Twp 5.1 721 PM 2/17 Social Media
Whitehall Twp 4.8 709 PM 2/17 Social Media
Lehigh Valley Intl A 4.3 705 PM 2/17 ASOS
New Smithville 4.0 618 PM 2/17 Social Media
Montgomery County
Green Lane 5.5 809 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Graterford 4.3 925 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Skippack 3.8 923 PM 2/17 Social Media
Royersford 3.5 756 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Pottstown 3.0 844 PM 2/17 Social Media
Ambler 2.5 842 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Northampton County
Walnutport 7.5 903 PM 2/17 Social Media
Martins Creek 7.2 854 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Pen Argyl 6.7 917 PM 2/17 Social Media
Danielsville 6.3 758 PM 2/17 Social Media
Bushkill Twp 6.3 807 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
Easton 6.2 916 PM 2/17 Social Media
Hellertown 6.0 905 PM 2/17 Social Media
Upper Nazareth Twp 5.9 848 PM 2/17 Trained Spotter
North Catasauqua 4.1 654 PM 2/17 Social Media
Berlinsville 4.0 609 PM 2/17 Social Media
Bethlehem 4.0 704 PM 2/17 Social Media
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia 1.0 810 PM 2/17 Engine 58