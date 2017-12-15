How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Area?

Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 5:43 p.m.
Delaware
New Castle County
2 S Newark 2.4
Newark 2.0
New Jersey
Atlantic County
Hammonton 1.1
Burlington County
Cinnaminson 2.3
Medford 1.8
Mount Laurel 1.8
Camden County
Voorhees 2.0
Mercer County
Ewing 1.0
Monmouth County
Shrewsbury 1.5
Ocean County
Toms River 2.0
Salem County
Monroeville 2.5
Sussex County
Wantage 0.3
4 SW Wantage 0.2
Warren County
Stewartsville 0.6
Pennsylvania
Berks County
Huffs Church 1.1
Bucks County
Bensalem 2.0
Carbon County
Palmerton 1.8
Albrightsville 1.3
Chester County
Berwyn 2.5
Exton 2.0
Phoenixville 1.5
East Nantmeal 1.3
Delaware County
Garnet Valley 2.5
Norwood 2.5
1 NE Booths Corner 2.3
Drexel Hill 1.6
Lehigh County
New Tripoli 1.3
Germansville 1.0
S Allentown 0.9
Montgomery County
1 W Ambler 2.0
Eagleville 1.9
Graterford 1.2
Gilbertsville 1.1
Northampton County
Danielsville 1.5
Martins Creek 1.2
Philadelphia County
Bustleton 1.0