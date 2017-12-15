How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Area? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Snow Impacts Roads
OLY-PHILLY

How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Area?

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Area?
    Bill Henley
    First Alert Meteorologist Bill Henley tweeted this picture of the snow in his own driveway.

    Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 5:43 p.m.

    Delaware

    New Castle County
    2 S Newark 2.4
    Newark 2.0

    New Jersey

    Atlantic County
    Hammonton 1.1

    Burlington County
    Cinnaminson 2.3
    Medford 1.8
    Mount Laurel 1.8
    Camden County
    Voorhees 2.0 

    Mercer County
    Ewing 1.0

    Monmouth County
    Shrewsbury 1.5 

    Ocean County
    Toms River 2.0 

    Salem County
    Monroeville 2.5

    Sussex County
    Wantage 0.3
    4 SW Wantage 0.2 

    Warren County
    Stewartsville 0.6 

    Pennsylvania

    Berks County
    Huffs Church 1.1 

    Bucks County
    Bensalem 2.0

    Carbon County
    Palmerton 1.8
    Albrightsville 1.3 

    Chester County
    Berwyn 2.5
    Exton 2.0
    Phoenixville 1.5
    East Nantmeal 1.3

    Delaware County
    Garnet Valley 2.5
    Norwood 2.5
    1 NE Booths Corner 2.3
    Drexel Hill 1.6

    Lehigh County
    New Tripoli 1.3
    Germansville 1.0
    S Allentown 0.9 

    Montgomery County
    1 W Ambler 2.0
    Eagleville 1.9
    Graterford 1.2
    Gilbertsville 1.1 

    Northampton County
    Danielsville 1.5
    Martins Creek 1.2

    Philadelphia County
    Bustleton 1.0

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices