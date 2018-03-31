Snow Showers Could Hamper Post-Easter Travel

After we got a taste of beautiful Spring-like temperatures, Mother Nature could possibly hit us with another round of snow Monday morning. (Published 6 hours ago)

A storm system that could bring "periodic bursts of heavier snow" is looking more likely for Monday morning.

As much as three inches of snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces in neighborhoods from Philadelphia to the suburbs north and west of the city. Those heavier bursts would most likely occur between 3 and 10 a.m.

"If stronger bursts occur, a small amount of slush may stick to roadways," NBC10 First Alert meteorologist Krystal Klei said. "This will make the morning commute less than desirable."

Towns and boroughs south and east of Philadelphia will more likely only see a mixture of rain and snow. Snow sticking to the ground has less of a chance in those areas.

The colder temperatures that make this April snow possible will arrive late on Easter Sunday into early Monday. Easter, for the most part, will be dry, though some light rain is possible in the morning.

Here's a forecast for the rest of the weekend and that potentially messy Monday, as well as the rest of next week:

SAT: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 58

SUN (EASTER SUNDAY): Periods of clouds & sunshine. Early morning sprinkles possible. High: 56

MON: Morning snow or snow showers possible. High 45

TUE: Chance of showers. High 55

WED: Windy with scattered showers & spot storms possible. High 62

THU (PHILLIES OPENER): Mostly sunny. High 49

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers at night. High 54