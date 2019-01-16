Triple Threat: Two Winter Storms Then Dangerous Cold

Two winter storms followed by dangerous cold. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorlogist Tammie Souza tells you what to expect.

What to Know Two winter storms are expected to hit parts of our area later this week.

The first winter storm is the weaker of the two and will bring a wintry mix on Thursday night and rain most likely on Friday morning.

The second winter storm is significant and will impact the entire East Coast Saturday night through the day Sunday.

A pair of winter storms followed by dangerously cold temperatures will lash the Philadelphia region over the next five days.

This threatening weather will come in three distinct parts with conditions ranging from snow and ice to heavy rain to sub-zero temperatures.

We've issued a First Alert for the winter weather starting Thursday night and lasting through Monday, which is also the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Here is the latest breakdown from the First Alert Weather Team:

First: The Nuisance Storm — Thursday night through Friday morning

The first winter storm is the weaker of the two. This storm will bring a wintry mix and light snow Thursday night and Friday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow will be north and west of Philadelphia. Light rain and snow will end Friday morning.

There should be no major problems for the Thursday evening rush. The rain/snow line could fluctuate with all neighborhoods seeing snow at points if temps remain in the low 30s.

Roads could be slippery and schools could be impacted Friday morning the further north and west your get from the City.

Temps should push into the low 40s Friday.

Expected snowfall totals: 2 to 4 inches in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and north/west Pa. suburbs; 1 to 3 inches in Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware; Little to no snow at the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches.

Rain could wash away snow that falls in some neighborhoods.

Second: The Major Storm – Saturday evening through Sunday night

The second winter storm will cause problems for the entire East Coast.

Based on the latest predicted track, our region should see a period of snow Saturday night then a switch-over to heavy rain on Sunday. The precipitation will flip back over to snow later in the day Sunday.

What you get will depend on where you are and how the rain/snow/ice line moves during the storm. The video below shows you how a 100-mile shift in the storm track will determine whether you see more rain or snow.

Different Track Leads to Different Solution

A 100 mile shift in the storm track means the difference between rain and snow. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019)

The biggest uncertainty is the location of the rain/snow line, which may bisect the Philadelphia area at times leaving some neighborhoods in rain and others in snow. Icing is also possible.

As Arctic air rushes in later on Sunday, any leftover moisture could flash freeze —slush could turn to ice on roads and sidewalks.

It’s still too soon to predict how much snow could fall as there is uncertainty.

Third: Dangerous Cold – Late Sunday through Monday night



The coldest air of the winter season so far will plunge our neighborhoods into a deep freeze starting Sunday. Low temperatures are expected to rest in the single digits and highs in the teens on Monday.

The wind chill will remain well below zero all day, but it'll feel 10 to 20 degrees below zero thanks to the wind.

This Arctic blast will come on one of the most popular days for volunteerism: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Outdoor activities are likely to be moved or canceled.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hopes to get people inside as quickly as possible Monday. Other groups are also making plans for the cold. Keep an eye on social media and reach out to organizations to learn of any changes to volunteer opportunities.

Temps still won’t break the freezing mark Tuesday when sunny skies push the high temperatures into the upper 20s. Relief from the cold finally comes on Wednesday with high temps pushing into the 40s.

Our team of First Alert meteorologists will keep you updated with the latest forecast here and on air and on the NBC10 App so you will be prepared for rain, snow or both and bitter cold in your neighborhood.