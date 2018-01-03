Snow Emergency in Effect for Philly: What You Need to Know

A Snow Emergency will be in effect for the city of Philadelphia after midnight due to the nor'easter moving through our region. NBC10's Keith Jones shows us how Philly is preparing for the storm.

A snow emergency was declared for the city of Philadelphia due to Thursday’s snow.



The snow emergency went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

A Snow Emergency means all parked cars must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible. Vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snow plows trying to turn corners.

More information on the Snow Emergency as well as a map of Snow Emergency routes can be found here. Any cars left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots to assist in snow plowing operations. If your car is moved, don’t call 911. Instead, call 215-686-SNOW to find it.

Crews are preparing the roads in Philadelphia ahead of Thursday's snow. Officials are also making sure warm shelters are available.

The snow is expected to move into the city overnight and continue during the Thursday morning rush. Motorists in Philadelphia are advised to use caution while traveling Thursday if you have to be on the road. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Workers are also encouraged to make use of flex time if available.

Trash and recycling collections are suspended Thursday. Residents who normally have collections on Thursdays are asked to hold their trash and recycling until next Thursday. Crews will likely resume collections on Friday though residents should expect delays.

City government offices will be open during normal business hours Thursday though supervisors are urged to offer flexibility if employees are late.

SEPTA is posting real-time travel updates on their website and Twitter.

If you’re picking up or dropping off travelers at Philly International Airport, check your flight status before leaving.



The Philly 311 Call Center will remain open for normal business hours Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to take all non-emergency calls. Requests for salting and plowing won’t be taken during the storm.

Philly’s Office of Homeless Services is continuing its Code Blue until further notice. The city’s homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets in greater numbers and urge homeless people to go to local shelters. If you’re concerned about a homeless person, call the Outreach Coordination Center at 215-232-1984 at any time.

Citizens should also call the ACCT Philly hotline at 267-385-3800 if they see any pets outside during the extreme cold. Owners who leave their dogs outside during extreme cold without proper shelter could be fined up to $500.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is not enforcing meter and time limit violations during the snow emergency but they will enforce all snow emergency and safety violations. Vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

A special 24-hour flat rate of $5.00 is in effect at the following Philadelphia parking facilities.

• AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

• AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)

• Autopark at the Gallery Mall (10th & Filbert Streets)

• Autopark at 8th & Filbert Streets Garage (801 Filbert Street)

• AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

• Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street – Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.)

To receive the discounted $5 rate, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage.

All inmate visits at Philadelphia County prisons are canceled Thursday.

Residents are urged to call 911 if you spot a fallen tree blocking a road or on a house, car or other property. If a tree has fallen on electrical wires, call PECO’s emergency line at 1-800-841-4141.