The first flakes are falling! NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna has details on who could see some accumulation, plus, a look into your 10 day forecast.

The region is ending the year with a blast of winter weather. Light snow began falling in our area Saturday morning and will continue throughout the day. Along with the snow, the most frigid air of the season will be settling in to welcome the new year.

The snow is developing from west to east and began falling in the Philadelphia area around 6 a.m. Saturday. It will continue through 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Track the snow with our LIVE RADAR



A coating to two inches is expected for most of the area. While the snow will not be heavy, it is falling on extremely cold ground allowing it to accumulate immediately. Any untreated roadways will be slippery and dangerous due to the light snow compacting and turning into ice. Any neighborhood that has hills could be an ice skating rink.

Weather Alert LIVE RADAR: Track Rain

What about salting, you may ask? Even main roadways could be slippery as road salt and chemical solutions are less effective when the ground and air temperatures are this cold.

The slippery conditions led to several crashes and speed restrictions throughout the area Saturday morning.



6 Essential Life Hacks for Surviving Cold Winter Weather

The bitter and extremely cold air that follows Saturday's light snow will be downright dangerous.

Overnight wind chills will fall to near 0 degrees in Philadelphia, and below zero in the suburbs to the Poconos. Those wind chills will not improve New Year's Eve Day. The cold will only worsen Sunday evening for New Year's Eve celebrations with feels like temperatures dropping below zero, even in Philadelphia.

That's why the Mummers are considering postponing the parade on New Year's Day. Aside from the concerns about frost bite and hypothermia, the string bands are worried their brass instruments may freeze.



The intense and brutal cold won't be brief, either. Those feels like temperatures will remain in the single digits through Tuesday.

Because of this extreme weather, a First Alert was issued from 5 a.m. Saturday through Tuesday evening.

It's important that you check on friends, family, and neighbors that may be vulnerable to the extreme cold. Now is also a good time to make sure your house and car are adequately equipped to handle the cold.

Snow Falls Throughout the Region

We put together a list of 20 Winter Weather Tips to keep you, your family, your pets, and your home safe in this winter: click here.

