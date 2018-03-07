What's Not Open on This Snow Day - NBC 10 Philadelphia
What's Not Open on This Snow Day

From museums to visitors centers, Wednesday's snow caused dozens of closures.

By Dan Stamm

Published at 7:35 AM EST on Mar 7, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    'Sines' of a Good Snow Day

    In Quakertown, despite the accumulating snow, locals still visit their favorite hot spot, "Sines 5 & 10."

    (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

    Wednesday’s snow caused dozens of area attractions to close for the day.

    Here is a list of some of the closures. If you don’t see a place on the list be sure to call ahead. Also this isn’t an extensive list so please let us know of any closures we have missed by contacting us.

    CLOSED IN PHILLY:

    Academy of Natural Sciences

    African American Museum in Philadelphia

    American Philosophical Society Museum

    Barnes Foundation

    City Hall Visitor Center

    Eastern State Penitentiary

    Franklin Institute

    Free Library System

    Ikea South Philadelphia

    Independence National Historical Park

    Independence Seaport Museum

    Independence Visitor Center

    Institute of Contemporary Art

    Museum of the American Revolution

    Mutter Museum

    National Constitution Center

    National Liberty Museum

    National Museum of American Jewish History

    Penn Museum

    Philadelphia History Museum

    Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion

    Philadelphia Museum of Art

    Philadelphia Zoo

    Philly Magic Gardens

    Please Touch Museum

    Rodin Museum

    Rosenbach Museum and Library

    Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

    Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse (closed for storm repairs)

    Woodmere Art Museum


    CLOSED IN PENNSYLVANIA SUBURBS:

    Brandywine River Museum of Art

    Crayola Experience

    Elmwood Park Zoo

    Philadelphia Premium Outlets

    Plymouth Meeting Mall


    CLOSED IN NEW JERSEY:

    Adventure Aquarium

    Battleship New Jersey

    Cherry Hill Mall (closing at 3 p.m.)

    Grounds for Sculpture

    Moorestown Mall (closing at 3 p.m.)


    CLOSED IN DELAWARE:

    Delaware Art Museum

    Delaware Children's Museum

    Delaware Museum of Natural History

    Hagley Museum and Library

    Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library


    Looking for something that is open?

    The Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania convention Center in Center City promised to be open. SEPTA’s Market Frankford and Broad Street line subways could be used to get there.

    A Taste of Spring: Look at This Year's Philly Flower ShowA Taste of Spring: Look at This Year's Philly Flower Show  

      

