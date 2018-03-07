What's Not Open on This Snow Day

In Quakertown, despite the accumulating snow, locals still visit their favorite hot spot, "Sines 5 & 10."

Wednesday’s snow caused dozens of area attractions to close for the day.

Here is a list of some of the closures. If you don’t see a place on the list be sure to call ahead. Also this isn’t an extensive list so please let us know of any closures we have missed by contacting us.

CLOSED IN PHILLY:

Academy of Natural Sciences

African American Museum in Philadelphia



American Philosophical Society Museum



Barnes Foundation

City Hall Visitor Center

Eastern State Penitentiary



Franklin Institute

Free Library System

Ikea South Philadelphia

Independence National Historical Park

Independence Seaport Museum



Independence Visitor Center

Institute of Contemporary Art



Museum of the American Revolution

Mutter Museum

National Constitution Center

National Liberty Museum

National Museum of American Jewish History



Penn Museum

Philadelphia History Museum

Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion



Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia Zoo

Philly Magic Gardens

Please Touch Museum

Rodin Museum

Rosenbach Museum and Library

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse (closed for storm repairs)

Woodmere Art Museum







CLOSED IN PENNSYLVANIA SUBURBS:

Brandywine River Museum of Art

Crayola Experience

Elmwood Park Zoo

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Plymouth Meeting Mall





CLOSED IN NEW JERSEY:

Adventure Aquarium

Battleship New Jersey

Cherry Hill Mall (closing at 3 p.m.)

Grounds for Sculpture

Moorestown Mall (closing at 3 p.m.)





CLOSED IN DELAWARE:

Delaware Art Museum

Delaware Children's Museum

Delaware Museum of Natural History



Hagley Museum and Library



Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library





Looking for something that is open?

The Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania convention Center in Center City promised to be open. SEPTA’s Market Frankford and Broad Street line subways could be used to get there.

