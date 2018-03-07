What's Not Open on This Snow Day

Wednesday’s snow caused dozens of area attractions to close for the day.
Here is a list of some of the closures. If you don’t see a place on the list be sure to call ahead. Also this isn’t an extensive list so please let us know of any closures we have missed by contacting us.
CLOSED IN PHILLY:
Academy of Natural Sciences
African American Museum in Philadelphia
American Philosophical Society Museum
Barnes Foundation
City Hall Visitor Center
Eastern State Penitentiary
Franklin Institute
Free Library System
Ikea South Philadelphia
Independence National Historical Park
Independence Seaport Museum
Independence Visitor Center
Institute of Contemporary Art
Museum of the American Revolution
Mutter Museum
National Constitution Center
National Liberty Museum
National Museum of American Jewish History
Penn Museum
Philadelphia History Museum
Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Philadelphia Zoo
Philly Magic Gardens
Please Touch Museum
Rodin Museum
Rosenbach Museum and Library
Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse (closed for storm repairs)
Woodmere Art Museum
CLOSED IN PENNSYLVANIA SUBURBS:
Brandywine River Museum of Art
Crayola Experience
Elmwood Park Zoo
Philadelphia Premium Outlets
Plymouth Meeting Mall
CLOSED IN NEW JERSEY:
Adventure Aquarium
Battleship New Jersey
Cherry Hill Mall (closing at 3 p.m.)
Grounds for Sculpture
Moorestown Mall (closing at 3 p.m.)
CLOSED IN DELAWARE:
Delaware Art Museum
Delaware Children's Museum
Delaware Museum of Natural History
Hagley Museum and Library
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Looking for something that is open?
The Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania convention Center in Center City promised to be open. SEPTA’s Market Frankford and Broad Street line subways could be used to get there.