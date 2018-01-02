A First Alert has been issued for our area Wednesday night through Sunday morning due to snow and the coldest air of the season so far.

On Wednesday, a powerful coastal storm will develop in the Gulf of Mexico where snow was already falling Tuesday afternoon. The storm will intensify and track offshore from Florida to New England on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow will fall Wednesday night and Thursday across our area. Depending on how close to the shore the storm travels, there is the potential for significant snow over the Jersey Shore, South Jersey, Delaware and Philadelphia with an abrupt cut-off in snow totals over the Lehigh Valley and upper Pennsylvania suburbs. The hardest hit area will be north of Pennsylvania and New England.

After the snow, conditions will be windy with another round of dangerously cold air arriving Thursday night through Sunday morning. Highs will be in the teens both Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the single digits. The wind will make it feel like well below zero.

TIMING

Snow – 9 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday

Dangerous Cold – Thursday night through Sunday Morning

ESTIMATED SNOW TOTALS

The amount of snow depends on how close the system tracks along the coast. Current forecast totals are as follows:

Jersey Shore, Eastern parts of South Jersey, Southern Delaware – 4 to 8 inches



Philadelphia, Western South Jersey, Northern Delaware, Lower Pennsylvania suburbs – 1 to 3 inches

Upper Pennsylvania Suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks County – Coating to an inch

HOW COLD?

Friday and Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-teens with a morning low between -8 and 8 degrees. Wind chills will be between -10 and -20 degrees in the morning. Sunday morning will also be frigid but the dangerous cold will taper off by mid-morning when the First Alert will expire.

FORECAST

WED: Partly sunny, snow develops late at night. Low 13 High 31

THU: Mostly cloudy, with snow. Low 23 High 28

FRI: Bitter cold, gusty winds. Low 8 High 17

SAT: Bitter cold, gusty winds. Low 4 High 15

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low 6 High 27

MON: Chance of afternoon rain. Low 24 High 43

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team for the latest details on the snow and dangerous cold.



NBC10 First Alert Weather: Snow and Bitter Cold Moving In