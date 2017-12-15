NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna is tracking snow that is impacting drivers across most of the region.

Snow is already coating many Philadelphia-area roads, leading to slippery roads and some reported accidents during the Friday evening commute while mass transit also experienced delays.

The quick-moving weather system will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to most of the Philadelphia region. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the entire region for accumulating snow.

SEPTA Regional Rail lines, city trolleys and the Norristown High Speed Line all were up to 10 minutes behind schedule.

The snow started in the Philadelphia suburbs after noon and quickly spread across the region with only extreme South Jersey and Delaware beaches possibly avoiding flakes. The snow quickly stuck to parked vehicles and untreated surfaces.

The snow should be light to moderate — the fluffy type of flakes — but at the worst time possible for people looking to get home from work or school. Plan to take extra time to get where you need to go and don’t travel if you don’t need to.

Before the snow even started, about two dozen schools already planned to dismiss students early.

Snow should taper off in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County first and could linger in South Jersey until 8 p.m. or later.

Timeline:

3 to 6 p.m. – snow for much of the region

6 p.m. – snow tapers off north and west of Philadelphia then tapers from west to east

By 8 p.m. – most of the snow should be gone

This third snowfall in one week adds to a snow total that has already doubled the normal accumulation for December in Philadelphia.

Municipalities and departments of transportation like DelDOT and PennDOT prepared ahead of the the storm. In Philadelphia, the Streets Department had 85 trucks ready to treat the streets with over 45,000 tons of salt available once the snow arrives.



If you have a flight Friday at Philadelphia International Airport, prepare for delays and check your flight's status before you go, the airport said.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team for continuing coverage of the snow.