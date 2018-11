Thanksgiving is around the corner which means a few things: food, family, and 85th National Dog Show on NBC. Philadelphians were able to get a sneak peak of the annual competition at the Comcast Center lobby in Center City Friday. The National Dog Show takes place Saturday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa, but will air on Thanksgiving on NBC. The competition features over 2,000 show dogs and is open to anyone who buys a ticket