Delaware Waffle House Shut Down After Mouse Video Surfaces

A Delaware Waffle House was closed down after video surfaced of a mouse inside the restaurant.

The viral video showed a mouse eating crumbs below a counter at the Waffle House in Smyrna. The Division of Public Health Office of Food Protection (OFP) received two complaints Tuesday about mice being spotted at the restaurant. OFP inspectors arrived the same day and found evidence of a rodent infestation.

The inspectors then closed the restaurant due to gross unsanitary conditions.

Officials say the Waffle House may request re-inspection Thursday at the earliest and must provide documented proof that pest control services were provided and other violations were corrected.

Only a few days before the Waffle House closure, a Wilmington, Delaware Burger King was shutdown after a viral video surfaced showing rodents running in bags of rolls. The Burger King was later reopened after inspectors determined the restaurant corrected all the violations.