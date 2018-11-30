Sometimes, progress requires blowing stuff up.

So it is Friday morning, where an enormous water tower and smokestack on a historic New Jersey site were imploded to make way for a new logistics center.

The 175-foot smokestack and 150-foot water tower in Bayonne at the former Military Ocean Terminal came down around 10 a.m. The show was dynamite.

The terminal site opened in 1942 and was turned over to the city in 1999. It is now being redeveloped into a complex that is expected to create 2,700 jobs.

Controlled Demolition, which handled iconic implosions like the Landmark Hotel in Las Vegas and the Kingdome in Seattle, will conduct Friday's exercise.