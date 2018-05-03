1 Dies as Plane Goes Down After Takeoff in NJ

A pilot was killed after a single-engine plane went down after takeoff in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Ida Siegal reports.

1 Dead After Plane Goes Down After Takeoff in NJ

A pilot was killed after a single-engine plane went down after takeoff in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the pilot was the only person aboard the Piper PA32 that went down after takeoff from the Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford, New Jersey, about 2:30 p.m.

Chopper 4 footage shows what appears to be the remnants of the crashed plane about 1,400 feet from the runway. Firefighters could be seen putting water on hot spots from what appeared to be a small brush fire that broke out after the crash.

Several emergency vehicles could be seen. The FAA said the number of people aboard the plane has not been confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board would determine a cause.