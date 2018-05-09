Sly Stallone Reminisces at Rocky's House

Sylvester Stallone is taking a lap around the city that helped bring him fame, and on Monday he stopped by Rocky's house in Kensington.

“I don’t know how many times I’ll get a chance to visit this place, so maybe this is the last time I sit here on the Rocky Steps,” Stallone shared an emotional return to Rocky’s house with his followers on Instagram.

While filming CREED 2 , I took a trip back to the old neighborhood and visited Rocky’s house. Join me in the Time Machine…#rockybalboa #mgm A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 8, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT



The award-winning actor took time to reflect on his days playing Rocky Balboa, and talked about his time on the steps talking to co-star Talia Shire.

“A lot of memories went down here. I remember when I did a scene with Adrian here. I said look at this face. This is a face you can trust. Someday they’re going to put this face on a stamp,” Stallone said.

The actor pointed to the 1818 address painted next to the door. “Great memories.. Well, some things come to an end. Some things don’t. There’s just no end to Rocky. We keep punching,” he said.

I went out to Footlocker to buy running shoes during a break in filming , and met some wonderful people. It’s sharing moments like this that make me very happy.#mgm #CREED 2 #CREED #philly #healthylifestyle A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

It was just weeks ago that Stallone met with Mayor Jim Kenney and struck a pose in front of the Rocky statue upon his return to Philly for the filming of Creed 2. Last week, he posted a video on Instagram of his encounters with fans inside a in Center City shoe store.

Creed 2 is set to release at the end of November. Stallone and crew continue to film in the City of Brotherly Love, and who knows where he’ll return to next.