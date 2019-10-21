Sleeping Rutgers Student Sexually Assaulted in Dorm, Police Say

A student, startled awake, by a man police say was making sexual advances. Myles Miller reports.

Police at Rutgers University are increasing patrols after a man allegedly snuck into a dorm room and sexually assault a sleeping student.

The student was asleep in an "unsecured" dorm room on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the approximately 20-year-old man went in and made “unwanted sexual contact,” Rutgers police said Sunday.

When the student woke up, the man left the room and fled the dorm, according to police.

The student didn’t sustain any physical injuries, police said.

The police says the suspect is approximately 5'7" with thin black hair and was wearing wearing glasses with a pink shirt and blue jeans.

"It's a disgusting thing to hear about and I hope the girl is okay that it happened to," said freshman Angela Kearsley.

Rutgers students describe the campus as quite, calm and the last place to expect such an attack.

"I always walk with a buddy, we always walk with people. Lock your doors. Don't let random people into your building because they're locked for a reason," said Kearsley.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.