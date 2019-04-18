Sleeping Couple Shot While in Bed Inside Parkside Home

A couple was shot multiple times while sleeping in their West Philadelphia home overnight. The woman, who is in her 60s, was shot multiple times and is in surgery. The man, who is in his 50s, was hit in the torso.

A Philadelphia couple was hospitalized after they awoke to gunshots from a semiautomatic gun as they slept inside their home in West Philadelphia.

Police responded around 1:02 a.m. to the 1400 block of North 56th Street and fond the 64-year-old woman and her 54-year-old boyfriend shot in their second-floor bedroom on the 1400 block of North 56th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Though the shooting was deemed a home invasion, robbery did not appear to be the motive, as nothing was taken from the home and it did not appear to be ransacked, Small said.

"At this time, it appears that the shooter or shooters went into the property with the sole purpose of shooting at least one or both of these victims who were asleep when they were shot, since nothing was taken," the chief inspector said.

The man - who was shot at least once in the torso and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition - told police that he and his girlfriend were asleep when they awoke to the sound of gunfire and the sight of muzzle flashes, Small said.

Both were shot while in bed, with the woman suffering gunshot wounds to both of her legs and one of her hands, Small said. She was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and remains in stable condition.

Police believe the gunman or gunmen entered the home by breaking a basement window before going upstairs and shooting the couple from inside their bedroom.

Police do not yet have a suspect description, but are poring over surveillance video from neighboring homes in hopes that it will help them catch the shooter.