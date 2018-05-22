NBC10 obtained surveillance video of a driver attacking a man and another vehicle with a sledgehammer in the parking lot of a Port Richmond business.

Surveillance video captured a driver using a sledgehammer to smash another vehicle and attack a passenger in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a business on Luzerne Street around 1:30 p.m. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows an SUV pull up into the parking lot followed by a red pickup truck.

A man wearing shorts and a bright shirt then gets out of the pickup truck while holding a sledgehammer. He then smashes the driver’s side window of the SUV before striking the vehicle three more times.

As the SUV drives off, a man falls out of the passenger side of the vehicle. The SUV stops as the passenger limps toward it. The man armed with the sledgehammer then strikes the passenger as well as the SUV once more.

After the passenger gets back into the SUV, the vehicle drives off and the man armed with the sledgehammer goes back into his pickup truck and drives away.

The owner of the business called police who responded to the scene. When police arrived however everyone had already left. Police say they can’t investigate it any further until a person involved in the incident comes forward.



The owner told NBC10 they were unable to file a police report because they were only a third party to the incident. He also said no one at the business knew any of the people involved.



One witness, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 he heard the attacker yell out “You’re cheating with my girlfriend.”



The witness also said that the pickup truck driver tried to chase after the SUV with his vehicle after leaving the parking lot. This was not captured on surveillance video however.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.