What to Know A dead man was found beaten and slashed inside an Algon Street home early Tuesday.

Police say he was also partially tied to a bed.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

A slashed and beaten man was found dead while partially tied to a bed in a Northeast Philadelphia home early Tuesday.

A neighbor along the 8400 block of Algon Avenue in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood called police shortly before 3 a.m. to report a man in distress, Philadelphia police said.

Police entered the home and found a 59-year-old man “partially tied to the bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to his chest,” police said in a news release.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A woman was seen leaving the home before police arrived, investigators said.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday morning as homicide detectives continued to search for clues.