Beaten and Slashed Man Found Dead, Partially Tied to Bed in Philadelphia Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Beaten and Slashed Man Found Dead, Partially Tied to Bed in Philadelphia Home

A dead man was found beaten and slashed inside an Algon Avenue home early Tuesday.

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Beaten and Slashed Man Found Dead, Partially Tied to Bed in Philadelphia Home
    NBC10 - Gary Watson
    Nov. 5, 2019: Philadelphia police respond to a man's death on Algon Avenue.

    What to Know

    • A dead man was found beaten and slashed inside an Algon Street home early Tuesday.

    • Police say he was also partially tied to a bed.

    • Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

    A slashed and beaten man was found dead while partially tied to a bed in a Northeast Philadelphia home early Tuesday.

    A neighbor along the 8400 block of Algon Avenue in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood called police shortly before 3 a.m. to report a man in distress, Philadelphia police said.

    Police entered the home and found a 59-year-old man “partially tied to the bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to his chest,” police said in a news release.

    Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

    A woman was seen leaving the home before police arrived, investigators said.

    No arrests were made as of Tuesday morning as homicide detectives continued to search for clues.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices