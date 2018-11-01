Slap Bracelets Sold at Target Recalled Over Laceration Fears; 5 Injuries Reported - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Slap Bracelets Sold at Target Recalled Over Laceration Fears; 5 Injuries Reported

Published 39 minutes ago

    U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

    Furry slap bracelets sold exclusively at Target stores were recalled due to a laceration hazard following reports of injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

    About 22,500 bracelets were recalled Wednesday over concerns that the bracelet’s metal wristband could "pierce the fabric around it, exposing sharp edges and posing a laceration hazard to young children." Five injuries of minor cuts to hands or wrists have been reported.

    The bracelet, distributed by Fantasia Accessories, sold for about $5 each at Target stores nationwide and Target’s website.

    The bracelets are geared toward children and feature furry critter, such as a panda, unicorn and heart, on a slap bracelet design.

    The CPSC is asking consumers to “immediately stop” using the bracelets, take them away from young children and contact Fantasia Accessories via 800-624-4826 to receive a free replacement product.

    For more information on this recall, click here.

